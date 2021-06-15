Fla. governor signs bill requiring moment for school prayer

Kids praying with a close up of their hands clasped around a bible that is sitting on a table in front of them all

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to hold at least one minute of silence to allow students to meditate or pray.

The state joins more than a dozen others in compelling schools to do so. Florida had already given schools the option of setting aside time for prayer and meditation.

Today, I was pleased to visit the @TheShulFL in Bal Harbor to sign two important pieces of legislation concerning religious freedom and faith-based ambulance services. https://t.co/8AH9UbuK0X pic.twitter.com/G45sBXsoOq — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 14, 2021

The governor signed the bill at a South Florida Jewish temple, where he denounced anti-Semitism and stood with Israel. His visit to the Shul of Bal Harbour had the air of a campaign rally.

Moments after DeSantis began speaking, authorities forcibly removed a heckler from the hall.