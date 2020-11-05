Five-year-old defies odds after undergoing life-changing surgery at Cleveland Clinic Children’s

CLEVELAND, OH (WJW) — Kaylee Morley’s happiness is contagious.

“She’s so energetic and spontaneous and she’s so loving,” said her mom, Darlene Spreitzer.

The five-year-old has defied the odds, bringing joy to everyone around her.

“Kaylee is a miracle, like hands down,” she said.

She was born weighing 7 pounds, but the weight wasn’t evenly distributed.

“Her head was 5 pounds and her body was 2 pounds,” said Spreitzer.

Kaylee was diagnosed with a severe case of hydrocephalus.

“Which means fluid in the brain and that fluid accumulates and it made her head grow to accommodate it,” explained Dr. Violette Recinos, head of Pediatric Neurosurgery at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Doctors say a blockage was keeping the fluid from draining to other areas of the body to be absorbed.

“When she was born, she had less than 2 percent of her brain because there was so much fluid,” said Spreitzer. “It was terrible. We didn’t know what to expect when she was born.”

Doctors implanted shunts to drain the excess fluid but Spreitzer says the first year was the scariest.

“Within that year we still had all of this skull bone and the bone was really heavy, so giving her a bath was really hard,” she recalled.

Then on her first birthday, Cleveland Clinic doctors performed a life-changing surgery.

“We almost completely remodeled her skull shape. So we removed all of the bones except her forehead. And we cut them, we reshaped them and then we put them back,” said Dr. Bahar Bassiri, co-director of Craniofacial Program.

“We trust the doctors as if that’s their baby too. You know, they want what’s best for her too,” said Spreitzer.

Kaylee has flourished.

“Ever since that six weeks post-op when she lifted her head she’s been unstoppable,” she said.

“The fact that she is thriving from it is amazing,” said Dr. Recinos.

Kaylee regularly attends occupational, physical and speech therapy as her brain develops.

“It’s growing and it’s beautiful. She’s learning to say her ABCs and learning to recognize the letters,” said Spreitzer. “I never thought she was gonna walk. I never thought she was gonna run, but here she is.”

Darlene is grateful to the Cleveland Clinic.

“They’ve changed our lives forever.” And the feeling is mutual. “It’s one of those things that makes us love what we do,” said Dr. Bassiri.

As for Kaylee’s future, mom says, “The sky’s the limit. We have no cap on our family. Like we can do literally anything you just gotta put your mind to it.”

