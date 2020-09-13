Five-year-old boy killed in freak accident after table falls on his head at wedding

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WJW) — An Illinois family is mourning the loss of their little boy after he was killed in a freak accident at a wedding on Sept. 4.

According to the Oak Brook Police Department, the five-year-old was laying on a granite table behind a sofa when he tried to get off it by sliding backwards. As he dismounted, the table fell on top of his head.

His family immediately called 911 when they found him unresponsive.

An emergency medicine physician attending the wedding attempted to perform CPR. Sadly, the boy died at the hospital from his injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for his family.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: