Students injured in Cleveland schools bus crash

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus was involved in a crash on Tuesday.

It happened as the bus turned onto East 82nd Street in Cleveland. Five students from Wilson Elementary School, which has a large student population with hearing impairments, were on board at the time.

Staff from the school quickly went to the scene of the crash. A CMSD spokeswoman said the students suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital with interpreters.

The driver of the bus was also injured.

Parents have already been notified of the crash, CMSD said.