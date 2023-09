(WJW) – An overnight rescue took place on Lake Erie after a boat with five people on board started taking on water.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, rescue crews were called out shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, for reports of a boat that went into the break wall near the East Ninth Street Pier.

Once the Coast Guard arrived, crews were able to slow the water and take the boat back to Edgewater Beach. Everyone on board the boat got off safely, according to officials.