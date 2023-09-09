COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are closing in on its 2023 home opener at Ohio Stadium against the Youngstown State Penguins. Kick-off from the Horseshoe is scheduled for noon.

Five players will be unavailable for the 5th-ranked Buckeyes, who enter Saturday’s game two spots lower in the Associated Press poll. The unavailable players include:

Kyion Grayes (Wide receiver)

Reis Stocksdale (Wide receiver)

Zak Herbstreit (Tight end)

Will Smith Jr. (Defensive lineman)

Kourt Williams II (Linebacker)

Starting safety and defensive adjuster Josh Proctor is listed as questionable. Freshman Malik Hartford and junior transfer Ja’Had Carter from Syracuse are the other options available at that position.

Saturday’s game begins OSU’s three-game stretch of non-conference opposition. Next week, the Buckeyes host Western Kentucky followed by its primetime matchup against No. 10 Notre Dame on Sep. 23, which will be broadcast live exclusively on NBC4.

Betting Lines (Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Ohio State (-41.5), Youngstown State (+41.5)

-The Buckeyes are favored to beat the Penguins by more than six touchdowns. OSU did not cover the spread in its 23-3 win over Indiana in Week 1, as the Buckeyes were 30-point favorites on the road in its Big Ten opener.

-In two previous meetings, OSU has beaten Youngstown State by an average of 37.5 points.

Total: 56.5 points

-Last Saturday’s low-scoring affair in Bloomington went well under the set points total of 59 with only 26 total points. With a set total of 56.5, the Buckeyes will have to take care of most of the scoring for bettors to hit the over. Youngstown State has only scored six points in its two previous meetings with Ohio State.

-If the Ohio State defense shuts out the Penguins, the offense would need to score at least eight touchdowns with extra points and an additional score for the over to hit.

Do you believe you have a gambling problem? Click here for a list of resources, or call the Ohio Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-589-9966.