Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 & 7

Five inmates escape from Stark County corrections center

News

Five men remain on the loose

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Five inmates remain on the loose after escaping from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center at about 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Canton police said the men got out by breaking a first-floor window at the facility, located on Lesh Road in Louisville. Authorities are searching for the following:

  • Joshua Bingham, 36, aggravated possession of drugs
  • Vincent Blanc, 24, violation of a protection order and menacing
  • Jason Drake, 39, burglary
  • Michael Fisher, 29, aggravated possession of drugs
  • Jaden Miller, 23, having weapons under a disability

Anyone with information should call Canton central dispatch at 330-649-5800.

  • Joshua Bingham (Photo courtesy: Canton police)
  • Vincent Blanc (Photo courtesy: Canton police)
  • Jason Drake (Photo courtesy: Canton police)
  • Michael Fisher (Photo courtesy: Canton police)
  • Jaden Miller (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 App