Five inmates escape from Stark County corrections center

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Five inmates remain on the loose after escaping from the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center at about 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Canton police said the men got out by breaking a first-floor window at the facility, located on Lesh Road in Louisville. Authorities are searching for the following:
- Joshua Bingham, 36, aggravated possession of drugs
- Vincent Blanc, 24, violation of a protection order and menacing
- Jason Drake, 39, burglary
- Michael Fisher, 29, aggravated possession of drugs
- Jaden Miller, 23, having weapons under a disability
Anyone with information should call Canton central dispatch at 330-649-5800.