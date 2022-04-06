CLEVELAND (WJW)– Five people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on Cleveland’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Alice Avenue near East 71st Street.

The Cleveland Division of Police said it’s suspected a methamphetamine lab was in the basement. Arson investigators and the bomb squad responded to the scene.

A 34-year-old woman suffered burns and was listed in serious condition. A Cleveland EMS spokesperson said a 36-year-old man and three children, ages 13, 7 and 6, were also taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.