Five Cleveland SWAT team members injured in hit and run crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating a car crash that injured five members of the SWAT team.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Friday at St. Clair Ave. and E. 18th St.

The SWAT team was headed to a call when the van they were traveling in was hit by a car.

Several officers were trapped, according to police on the scene.

The Cleveland Fire Department rescued the officers.











There is no word on the condition of the five SWAT team members who were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle ran from the scene.

