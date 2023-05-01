COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a suspected home invasion of a family in which one person was shot and killed and another is in critical condition late Sunday night in north Columbus.

According to police at the scene, five children witnessed their father, 28-year-old Brandon Gilliam, and mother, also 28, get shot during a home invasion on the 6100 block of Laurelwood Court in Northland. Police received reports of a shooting at around 11:53 p.m. and at 12:04 a.m. the father was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say that the suspect or suspects forced their way in the couples home and shot both parents. The mother was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. She is still listed in critical condition as of 11 a.m. Monday.

The five children at the home were not injured, but a detective on the scene said they had a “front row seat for it all” while witnessing the shooting. Some of the children assisted their mother so she could call 911 after she was shot, according to the incident report.

The children, all minors, are in the custody of child protective services, though they are also accompanied by other family members. As the investigation continues police still do not have any information on a possible suspect or suspects at this time. The home appeared to have a broken window and a broken lock on the front door.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call, or email, Detective Kelley at 614-645-0907 or TKelley@ColumbusPolice.org or by calling Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).