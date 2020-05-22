Fishing forecast: Lake Erie teeming with walleye

(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has released new information on what’s biting on Lake Erie.

They say there are an estimated 116-million walleye 2-years-old and older, so those fish should now be at the 15-inch minimum size length to haul in.

The top months for catching walleye were in May, June, and July of 2019, so the good fishing is just getting started.

The walleye bag limit on Lake Erie is six fish per angler.

Smallmouth bass and largemouth bass limit is 1 per day through June 26.

They have to be a minimum of 18 inches.

The yellow perch daily bag limit is 30. ODNR reports yellow perch fishing is slower than previous years.

You can get an updated Lake Erie fishing report at 1-888-HOOKFISH (466-5347).

Beaches and marinas were never closed and will remain open if social distancing rules are followed.

Click here to read more about those guidelines.

Related Content Ohio’s beaches and marinas will remain open if social distancing guidelines are followed Video