(WJW) – Labor Day signals the end of summer and the last chance to enjoy family time out on the lake, fishing rod in hand, says one fishing trip advisor.

FishingBooker.com placed Put-in-Bay in Ottawa County among its nine best fishing destinations for Labor Day.

Put-in-Bay, on Lake Erie’s South Bass Island, is one of the best freshwater spots and is known for its walleye fishing.

“Not only are these fellas feisty and fun to catch, but they’re also delicious eating, so you’ve got a win-win situation!” reads a news release.

You can also hook yellow perch, steelhead and smallmouth bass.

According to FishingBooker.com, other top Labor Day fishing destinations include:

Ketchikan, Alaska

Santa Cruz, Calif.

Bar Harbor, Maine

Estes Park, Colo.

Fox Cities, Wis.

Richmond, Va.

Charleston, S.C.

Matagorda, Texas