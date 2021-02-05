Fisherman rescued after falling through thin ice on Medina County pond

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An alert 911 caller and a team of first responders are being credited with saving a man who fell through the ice on a Medina County pond.

It was just before 11 a.m. Thursday that a witness called 911 from River Styx Park outside Wadsworth.

The caller told the dispatcher, “I’m walking the trail, and I hear a man yelling at the top of his lungs ‘help’, and I think he fell into the pond.”

The dispatcher asked, “is he still screaming”, and the witness responded, “oh yeah.”

Rescue units rushed to the scene and discovered the fisherman was 75 feet from shore. The 68-year-old Rittman man was conscious but was struggling in the icy cold water.

A member of the Seville-Guilford Fire Department’s water rescue team had suited up on the way to the park and quickly went out onto the ice. She reached the victim and kept him from going under.

A second member of the water rescue team then went out onto the ice to help his partner pull the man from the water. Once the victim was up on the ice, a team of park rangers, police officers, and firefighters start pulling a tether line to bring the man to shore.

Park rangers say within four minutes of arriving at the scene, the patient was being attended to onshore, and within 38 minutes of the 911 call, he was airlifted to Akron General Hospital for treatment of hypothermia.

Medina County Park District Chief Ranger David Swinehart told Fox 8, “had we not made the extrication from the ice when we did, we probably would have been doing a recovery mission versus a rescue mission.”

Courtesy: National Weather Service

Park rangers say the incident illustrates why it’s so important to never assume the ice is safe, no matter how cold it is or what the ice looks like on the surface.

The official position of the Park District is that no ice is safe ice, but rangers say if someone intends to ignore that advice, they should learn about ice safety guidelines.

“Test the ice about every 150 feet because you can have four inches of ice in one location and one inch of ice inch of ice in another location because ultimately the water underneath the ice is continually moving,” said Chief Swinehart. “As that water moves in that area, it could cause the ice to have some weak points in it.”

The rescue of the fisherman was the third incident this week involving thin ice in Medina County, which is why first responders stress, “never trust the ice.”