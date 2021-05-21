Watch live: Fire chief gives update on military device found at Willoughby park

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW)– A fisherman found an old military artillery shell at Daniels Park in Willoughby on Friday.

Police were called to the park on Johnnycake Ridge Road shortly after noon and the Lake County Bomb Squad responded. Willoughby police said the 2-foot-long device is in the water.

Police said officials from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton are driving to assist the bomb squad and assess the situation. Once they arrive, part of the park and state Route 84 will be closed for the investigation.

Live blog:

Device is about 2 feet long

Once the bomb squad arrives from Dayton, about a 4 hour trip, crews will follow their lead

As long as it is untouched while waiting for the bomb squad, the fire chief says it is safe