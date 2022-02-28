Fish Fry Guide 2022: Here’s where to get Lenten dinner in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With Lent upon us, it’s time to start making the hard choices as to which fish fries you’ll take in this season.

Plenty of Cleveland-area churches, restaurants and organizations are here to help, offering fish meals through Easter — which is, don’t forget, April 17 this year.

Depending on your comfortability, some of the spots are offering take-out options as well as dine-in.

Below you’ll find a large list of Friday (unless otherwise noted) fish fries available to all this year.

2022 Lenten Fish Fry Events

Acker-Moore Memorial Post — Takeout orders only

March 4-April 15, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

3733 Fishcreek Road

Stow

Find more information here and order by noon on Fridays by calling 330-673-1608

American Slovak Club — Dine-in and takeout options (must be done in person)

March 4-April 15, 11 a.m-7 p.m.

2915 Broadway Avenue

Lorain

Click here for meal details

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church — Dine-in and takeout options

March 4-April 15, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., meals are $12-$15

2187 West 14th Street

Cleveland

Click here for more or call 216-861-0116

Bett’s Restaurant — Dine-in or carryout

March 2, and Fridays through April 15

2000 East 9th Street

Cleveland

More information right here

Church of the Assumption — Carryout only

March 4-April 8, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

9183 Broadview Road

Broadview Heights

Call ahead at 440-546-9552 or order online

Click here for more information

Church of the Holy Angels — Dine in/drive-thru take out

March 4-April 8, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., meal costs $12-$16

18205 Chillicothe Road

Chagrin Falls

Click here for more details and menu

Cleveland Elks Lodge Lodge #18 — Take out and dine-in available

March 4-April 15

38860 Mentor Avenue

Willoughby

Click here for more information

Cleveland Metroparks — Carryout pickup only

March 4-April 15, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

Pick-up locations include Big Met Golf Course, Emerald Necklace Marina and Merwin’s Wharf every Friday in Lent. Find full menu and details right here.

Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center — In-person dining and carry-out

March 4-April 15, 4 p.m.–8 p.m., individual dinner runs $9-$15

7370 Columbia Road

Olmsted Township

Click here for menu and more details

EDWINS Butcher Shop — Dine-in or carryout

Fridays through Lent starting March 4

13024 Buckeye Road

Cleveland

Find out more here or call 216-417-1100

German Family Society of Akron — Dine in and carryout (order in person only)

March 4-18, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., proceeds go to youth dance programs

3871 Ranfield Road

Kent

Click here for more information and menu or call 330-678-8229

Lafayette United Methodist Church — Eat in or carryout

March 11 and April 8, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., bluegrass music starts at 7 p.m. with $3 admission. Meal cost is $9

6201 Lafayette Road

Medina

More details, here.

Lakewood Masonic Temple — Dine-in or Carry out

Fridays March 4-April 15, 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

15300 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood

Click here for more details.

LaVera Party Center — Curbside pick-up only

March 4-April 15, 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m., order deadline is 10 p.m. Thursday, $15 per dinner

32200 Chardon Road

Willoughby Hills

Find more information here

Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church — Meal served in parish center cafeteria

March 4-April 9, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

4423 Pearl Road

Cleveland

Click here for more details

Merry Arts Pub — Dine-in or carryout

Fridays through Lent starting March 4, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

15607 1/2 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood

Find out more here or call 216-226-4080

Prosperity Social Club — Dine-in with reservation encouraged, takeout orders limited

March 4-April 15, 11 a.m.-midnight

1109 Starkweather Ave.

Cleveland

Click here for information

The Rustic Grill at StoneWater — Dine-in and carryout

March 4-April 15, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

1 Club Drive

Highland Heights

More information right here

St. Adalbert Church — Take-out and dine-in

March 4-April 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., cost $7-$13

66 Adalbert Street

Berea

More information right here

St. Ambrose Catholic Parish — Dine-in or preorder take-out online

Ash Wednesday (March 2) and every Friday, through April 15, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m

Meals start at $12.50

929 Pearl Road

Brunswick

More information right here.

St. Andrew Eastern Orthodox Church — Dine-in or take-out

March 4,18 and April 1, 15, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

16029 Maple Park Dr.

Maple Heights

Call 216-475-9365 for take-out, find out more here

St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church — Take-out in-person ordering only

March 4-April 8, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., meals $11-$14

7700 Hoertz Road

Parma

Click here for more information

St. Bernadette Parish — Carryout only

March 4-April 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., meals start at $12

2256 Clague Road

Westlake

Click here for more details and for preordering.

St. Charles Borromeo School — Take-out only

March 4-April 15, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

5891 Ridge Road

Parma

Click here for more details or call at 440-884-3030

St. Colette Catholic Church — Dine-in and carryout

March 4-April 8, 10 a.m, 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Carryout orders picked up by 6:30 p.m.

330 West 130th Street

Brunswick

Click here for more information.

St. Dominic Parish — Dine-in and carryout

March 4-April 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., credit cards only

3455 Norwood Road

Shaker Heights

Click here for more details.

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church — Drive-thru only

March 4-April 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., dinners are $15 and cash only

3434 George Avenue

Parma

More information right here.

St. George Fellowship Center — Drive-thru takeout

March 4-April 8, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

3204 Ridgewood Road

Fairlawn/Copley

Order online and find more information here or call or text 330-338-4736

St. John Bosco Parish — Dine-in and take-out

March 4-April 8, 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

6480 Pearl Road

Parma Heights

More information found here

St. Joseph Parish — Order ahead for dine-in or carryout

March 4-April 8, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

32929 Lake Road

Avon Lake

Ordering information found here or call 440-933-3152

St. Mary of the Assumption (Collinwood)— Dine-in and carry-out

March 4-April 8, 3 p.m.-7 p.m., $7-$13

15159 Holmes Avenue

Cleveland

Find out more right here

St. Nicholas Banquet Center — Drive-thru only

March 4-April 15, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

755 South Cleveland Avenue

Mogadore

You MUST preorder and pay online. Last order took 8 p.m. the night before. Drive-thru pickup from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Call 330-413-2986 with questions.

Ss. Robert and William Parish — Dine-in and carry-out

Ash Wednesday (March 2) and Fridays, March 4-April 15, 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

367 East 260th Street

Euclid

Place an order ahead of time right here

St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral — Dine-in and carry-out

March 4-April 15, 4p.m.-7p.m., $12

6306 Broadview Road

Parma

Find out more right here

Teamz Restaurant & Bar — Dine-in or carryout

Daily Lenten specials March 2-April 14, 11 a.m. – close

6611 Eastland Road

Middleburg Heights

More information right here

Tizzano’s Party Center — Dine-in or carryout

Fridays during Lent, 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m., price starts at $18

1361 East 260th Street

Euclid

Menu and additional information right here or call 216-289-6353

Ukrainian American Youth Association of Cleveland — Dine-in or carryout

March 4-April 15, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., cost $10-$13

7425 West Pleasant Valley Road

Parma

Find out more here or call 440-843-9234

VFW Post 9871 — Carryout only for non members

March 2 and Fridays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., meals are $15

6805 Lear Nagle Road

North Ridgeville

More information right here

West Side Irish American Club — Dine-in or take-out

March 4-April 8, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., meal $9-$17

5889 Jennings Road

Olmsted Township

More information right here and call 440-235-5868 for take-out orders

