CLEVELAND (WJW) – The biggest and baddest trucks are rolling into Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Monster Jam kicks off Saturday, July 2 for one show only.

Ticketmaster is selling seats for the event.

It’s an all-star lineup with Grave Digger, Son-Uva Digger and many more.

But before the demolition can begin, FirstEnergy has to transform into a monster track. Hundreds of truckloads of dirt are being hauled in Thursday. The dirt will then be molded into a course with obstacles as high as 8 feet that will serve as a launching pad for the 12,000-pound trucks.