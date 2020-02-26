FirstEnergy to buy 250 electric trucks from Lordstown Motors Corp.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW)– FirstEnergy agreed to purchase 250 electric pickup trucks from the new Lordstown Motors Corp.

The equipment manufacturer said it plans to start building the Endurance electric pickups later this year in the former GM Lordstown plant, which will also serve as its headquarters.

“Over the past couple of months, we have worked to better understand the needs of local residents and businesses,” said Steve Burns, Lordstown Motors Corp. CEO, in a news release on Tuesday. “The ultimate goal is to continue to prioritize relationships, like the one we’ve developed with our partners at FirstEnergy, which drive innovative developments for this community.”

Lordstown Motors said it plans to make the Endurance trucks, “the safest, most economical, and greenest electric pickup truck ever built.”

General Motors closed the Lordstown plant last year when it announced a restructuring plan that shuttered several other facilities. Late last year, GM agreed to loan $40 million to the newly-formed Lordstown Motors Corp.

