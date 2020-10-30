FirstEnergy terminates CEO, two executives for violating code of conduct

*You can watch our report on Larry Householder’s arrest above.*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — FirstEnergy announced the termination of three executives on Thursday.

According to a press release, they include the company’s chief executive officer, Charles Jones, senior vice president of product development, marketing and branding, and senior vice president of external affairs.

“During the course of the Company’s previously disclosed internal review related to the government investigations, the Independent Review Committee of the Board determined that these executives violated certain FirstEnergy policies and its code of conduct.”

The government investigation involves House Bill 6, which provided bail out funds for two aging nuclear plants owned by FirstEnergy. The bill is now at the center of an alleged $60 million dollar bribery scheme.

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates have been charged in that case.

FirstEnergy’s current president, Steve Strah, has been appointed as acting chief executive officer effective immediately.

