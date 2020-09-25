FirstEnergy Stadium cited for serving alcohol after 10 p.m. during Browns game

*Watch our previous report on the Browns first home game in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited FirstEnergy Stadium for violating COVID-19 health orders during the Browns game on Sept. 17.

According to a press release, agents received a citizen complaint alleging the stadium liquor permit holder was not operating in compliance with the restricted hours of sale and was serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

“Based on evidence and substantial cooperation from the liquor permit holder and the Cleveland Browns organization, it was determined that alcohol sales continued beyond 10 p.m,” agents said.

Two other local establishments were also cited for violating COVID-19 health orders.

Bonkers, Garfield Heights, received an administrative citations for after hours sale – Rule 80. After receiving a complaint from the community, agents conducted an investigation and discovered approximately a dozen patrons. Agents witnessed the bartender serving two shots of intoxicating liquor to patrons after 10:30 p.m.

Dreamers, Cleveland, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after hours sale – Rule 80 and after hours consumption – Rule 80. Agents and the Cleveland Division of Police both received information that the establishment was operating with a large number of patrons and continuing to serve alcohol after 11 p.m. Agents and officers found approximately 75 patrons closely congregated inside the permit establishment at 11:35 p.m. No social distancing measures or physical barriers were in use, and patrons moved freely about the premises consuming alcoholic beverages, while other patrons were observed receiving close-contact private dances from female adult entertainers. Agents and officers also witnessed bartenders prepare and serve drinks for after hours consumption.

These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”

