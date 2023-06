CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s officially the end of an era as the FirstEnergy signs start coming down from the Cleveland Browns stadium.

The Browns were originally in a $100 million agreement with FirstEnergy to keep the name through the Browns’ 2030 season.

The stadium took the name in 2013.

However, back in April, both sides decided to end the naming rights agreement.

A push for the name change came due to FirstEnergy’s key role in the state of Ohio’s largest bribery scandal.