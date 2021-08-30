FirstEnergy sends Northeast Ohio crews to help with Hurricane Ida

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FirstEnergy utility crews from Northeast Ohio hit the road to help get the power restored in Louisiana.

“More than 50 workers from the Illuminating Company and Ohio Edison are among the 500 FirstEnergy workers who left for Louisiana yesterday,” said spokesperson Lauren Siburkis.

FirstEnergy sent out 100 workers across the state. Fifty of them are from Northeast Ohio.

Crews plan to stay in Baton Rouge for two weeks at a time to help restore power and build back communities devastated by Hurricane Ida.

Right now, over a million people in Louisiana are without power. FirstEnergy has experience responding to situations like this.

“Obviously, they have a lot of work ahead of them. Their biggest priority is making Louisiana safe and addressing all the hazards,” Siburkis said.

Because Hurricane Ida is such a catastrophic event, FirstEnergy says this is just the first wave of utility crews from Northeast Ohio who will probably go down and help.

“We suspect once they start assessing the damage and putting together a time frame on when power can be restored, they will likely need additional support,” Siburkis said.

They are not alone. Twelve team members from the American Red Cross Northern Ohio region

left Monday morning from their headquarters in Cleveland to assist on the front lines in Louisiana.