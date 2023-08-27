Attached video: FirstEnergy continues power restoration efforts

(WJW) – FirstEnergy has restored power to nearly 91% of the 466,000 customers in Ohio and Pennsylvania after severe storms and tornadoes on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

According to a press release from FirstEnergy, 43,200 customers still do not have service as of Sunday morning.

According to the release, more than 4,300 people are working to restore power in the area.

Updated restoration times, according to FirstEnergy:

The Illuminating Company: About 30,100 customers in northeast Ohio remain without service. Service is expected to be restored by the following times:

Westlake area: 11 p.m. Sunday

Brooklyn and Strongsville area: 11 p.m. Monday

Middlefield/Geauga County area: 11 p.m. Tuesday

Cleveland, Mayfield, Solon and Concord/Lake County areas: 4 p.m. Wednesday

Ohio Edison: About 11,200 customers in northern and central Ohio remain without service. Service is expected to be restored by the following times:

Lorain County area: 2 p.m. Sunday

Kent, Akron, Medina, Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull areas: 11 p.m. Monday

