FirstEnergy refusing to return $30 million subsidy to customers

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio electric company under scrutiny for its role in what federal authorities say is a $60 million bribery and corruption scheme, said in a regulatory filing it shouldn’t have to refund customers $30 million collected from a revenue guarantee provision in a tainted energy bill.

The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel earlier this month asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to order Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. to refund $30 million in collections paid to its three Ohio electric utilities.

FirstEnergy stopped collecting the revenue guarantee in February to settle a lawsuit with Ohio Attorney General David Yost.