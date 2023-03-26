Previously aired video above shows coverage of the wind’s damage on Saturday

(WJW) — If you, like thousands of other Ohioans, are without power after Saturday’s winds knocked down power lines, you might be relying on a backup generator to keep your home up and running.

While crews are working around the clock to restore service to residents, FirstEnergy offered some safety tips for anyone using a generator, as restoration could take days.

Your generator should be selected and installed by a qualified electrician.

When operating a generator, disconnect the power coming into the home to stop power from being sent back onto the power lines. That could create a hazardous situation for company workers.

Run the generator outside of your home and far away from windows, doors and vents. Never run a generator inside your home.

