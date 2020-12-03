FirstEnergy hopes to get power restored to everyone by Thursday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Thousands of FirstEnergy customers who have been without power since a winter storm moved in Monday night should get the heat and lights back on Thursday.

FirstEnergy has estimated restoration times at 11 p.m.

Their crews have been working around the clock to get everyone back up, but the heavy, wet snow caused a lot of lines and tree branches to snap.

About 6,700 people remain without power.

The majority of the outages are in Geauga County.

Most people in that area saw more than a foot of snow.

South Thompson received 24 inches.

Check the outage map here.

