FirstEnergy crews work to restore power

Editor’s Note: The video above is of storm damage in Port Clinton.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FirstEnergy employees are working to restore power to the thousands left in the dark Friday.

Just over 13,000 people remain without power Saturday morning.

Much of the outages were caused by strong winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

The wind advisory ends Saturday morning, which should help power crews get things back online.

About half of the outages are in Cuyahoga County.

Lake, Ashtabula, Lorain, and Geauga counties are also seeing outages.

Most of the outages are on track to be restored by 8 p.m. Saturday.