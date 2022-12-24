**Related Video Above: Know the signs of frostbite and protect yourself.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FirstEnergy is asking for help in conserving energy this holiday weekend as temps remain solidly below freezing across Ohio.

“PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator for the region, is asking that customers take proactive steps to conserve electricity through 10 a.m. tomorrow, Dec. 25,” the company said in a statement, noting that energy usage is up at this time due to weather and people gathering together.

The company says they may have to take “additional actions if necessary, which may include the potential for short, rotating customer outages” if residents do not work to reduce their energy usage.

To stave off outages, FirstEnergy suggests putting home thermostats at lower temperatures, closing blinds and curtains and turning off any non-essential electric items, which they say includes holiday lights. People are also asked to refrain from using appliances like dishwashers, dryers and stoves.

“Acting now to reduce the demand for electricity can help offset the need for additional actions later,” FirstEnergy said.

Those who have questions are urged to call FirstEnergy.