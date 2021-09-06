FirstEnergy alerts customers to reset online account passwords

(WKBN) – If you haven’t checked your email the last few days, now might be a good time.

FirstEnergy has recently emailed customers about changing their passwords.

The monitoring system for their website detected suspicious activity involving numerous login attempts into customer accounts.

FirstEnergy says scammers were using credentials that were taken from an outside source. This practice is known as password or credential stuffing.

First Energy confirms that no customer information was taken and all the login attempts were unsuccessful.

Some reminders on resetting passwords to keep your information safe:

Do not reuse old passwords

Do not use the same passwords for multiple sites, every password should be unique

Follow the complexity requirements (length, special characters)

Do not use passwords that contain personal information (i.e. your birthday)

Do not use words that can be found in the dictionary

Do not reveal your password to others