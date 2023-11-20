**Related Video Above: Learn how to make Shrimp & Grits for brunch from the Fox Recipe Box.**

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — Already ensconced in multiple Cleveland and Akron suburbs, one Florida-based breakfast/lunch chain has announced plans for even more Northeast Ohio locations.

First Watch has recently opened a new locale in Willoughby (36001 Euclid Ave.), and reported they’re going to open three more locations by the end of next year, upping their total to 15 restaurants in the area.

Willoughby location. Photo courtesy First Watch

“As First Watch approaches two decades in Cleveland, we’re thrilled to share our exciting aspirations to deepen our relationships in the community and grow the ways we’re making days brighter for our customers,” David Gaines, Vice President of Operations at First Watch, said in a statement.

Soon-to-come locations are going to be in Middleburg Heights, Brunswick and Green.

Open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, First Watch is known for its juices, coffees and seasonal selections.

Find out more about First Watch locations and menu options right here.