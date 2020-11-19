First time making a turkey? See our guide on when to start thawing it out

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The CDC bow recommends against traveling for Thanksgiving this year due to the pandemic and because of that, a lot of people who normally don’t cook for the holidays may be throwing on those oven mits for the very first time.

And if you’re cooking a big bird, you probably want to get started soon! In fact, if your turkey is 20 to 24 pounds, you can start thawing it in the fridge on Friday.

With any turkey more than 12 pounds, you’ll want to put it in the fridge before the end of the weekend, according to Butterball.

The company said a thawed turkey may be kept in the fridge for up to four days before cooking.

