(WJW) — Welcome to this first Sunday of fall and it feels like it with cool weather in place. Talk about “football weather” for the Browns and Titans game today at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The day starts with temps in the 50s then rising to around 70 degrees with partly sunny skies and a breeze developing.

For your Sunday, look for sunshine early then clouds roll in, temperatures stay seasonably comfortable with low humidity.

We remain dry this weekend. However, this continues to add to our deficit for the month of September. Only a couple of small chances/coverage in the week ahead. As of the first day of fall, most backyards are at a 2.25″ to 2.50″ rainfall deficit.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.