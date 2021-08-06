First responders searching for missing teenage swimmer at Headlands Beach

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – First responders are searching for a 15-year-old boy who reportedly went underwater and never resurfaced at Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor Friday afternoon.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Painesville Township firefighters responded to the north end of the break wall at the park around 3:48 p.m.

Investigators say the teen was swimming in that area with his friends when he went underwater and didn’t come back up.

Additional resources from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol/Dive Team, Mentor Fire Department Dive Team, Fairport Harbor Fire Department, Lake County Drone Team, Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft and the United States Coast Guard were called to help with the search.

Investigators say the search will be ongoing and additional dive operations will continue Saturday morning.