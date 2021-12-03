Trapped under tree: Rescue crews rush to save Portage County resident

EDINBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – First responders in Portage County helped save a resident who got stuck under a tree.

Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Edinburg Township Thursday to help firefighters with a report of someone injured by a tree.

When they got there, first responders found a resident who was pinned under a tree limb about 12 inches in diameter.

Crews used a chainsaw to cut the limb and free the resident from under the tree. They were taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center for several injuries, including two cracked ribs, two decompressed vertebrae, two broken bones in the arm and some scratches.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office thanked deputies, firefighters and EMS for helping out with the rescue.