First responders rescue man who fell down cliff in Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A man was rescued last Friday after falling 75-to-100-feet down a cliff onto the Chagrin River bank below, firefighters report.

The 27-year-old man, who was injured and unable to move, called 911 and a whole slew of first responders, including Willoughby Hills Fire Department and Willoughby Hills Police Department, headed to the area. A rope was used to pull the man to safety, where he was discovered northwest of Trailard Drive.

The man, who firefighters say did not have life-threatening injuries, was taken to Hillcrest Hospital trauma center.

Firefighters continue to urge the public to pay attention to their surroundings while hiking or exploring all the beauty that Northeast Ohio has to offer, and also not to go into restricted areas.

