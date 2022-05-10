CLEVELAND (WJW) – First responders helped rescue three people from Lake Erie Tuesday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Cleveland Harbor confirmed the incident, which happened on Edgewater Beach around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Coast Guard, someone walked into the water from Edgewater and two others went in to get them, but none of them returned to shore.

Cleveland police, firefighters and the Metroparks officials pulled the three people out of the water and brought them back to shore.

Two of them were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time