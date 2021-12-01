First responders investigating potential bomb threat on Cleveland State campus

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland State University residence hall has been evacuated for a potential bomb threat Wednesday night.

According to investigators, they received a call about the potential threat at Fenn Tower on E 24th Street.

The building was evacuated as a precaution around 9 p.m.

Cleveland State University Police, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Division of Fire are on the scene. Bomb-sniffing dogs have also been brought to the scene.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area at this time.

FOX 8 is working to gather more information from investigators on the situation.

Last month, CSU Police received a bomb threat for the CSU Cleveland-Marshall College of Law. Students and staff were evacuated from the building on Euclid Avenue as a precaution, but no bomb was found in that case.

