First responders ‘fill the boot’ for Ohio firefighter injured in crash involving drunk driver

NEW MIAMI, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio’s first responders have come together to help one of their own.

Last week, New Miami firefighter Dustin “Dusty” Cook’s car was struck head-on by a drunk driver. Cook was seriously injured during the crash, suffering from several broken ribs, a compound fracture to his tib-fib and broken legs. He also had to have his spleen removed.

Saturday, just over a week after the accident, firefighters and community members came together to support Cook.

His fellow firefighters took to the streets to “fill the boot” in an effort to raise money to support Cook and his family during this difficult time.

Cook says he has started his recovery process and while he is in a lot of pain, he is also incredibly thankful for the outpour of support.

“I cannot explain how scary everything has been, I do know that God has set a path for me, I know loved ones close to me have already seen the changes,” Cook explained on social media. “I want to send thanks to everyone but I still don’t know everything that has happened just yet but I know it’s been huge and has had me in tears all day! I love you all that showed support, honked a horn, or just a simple gesture and prayer. I hate that it takes something like this to show what a great village it is.”

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: