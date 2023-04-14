FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WJW) – Hundreds called for help in Fort Lauderdale due to major flooding Thursday.

A video released by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue shows a first responder rescuing a child from flood water.

In the video, you can hear the first responder say to the child, “Alright, I’m going to go back and get your mommy and daddy, alright bud?”

The service said it received more than 900 calls for assistance and “this video is just a small glimpse of what those calls looked like,” Storyful reported.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport grounded flights and asked that no one try to enter or leave the airport due to flooding.

The National Weather Service said a flood warning remained in effect until 8 a.m. on Friday morning. It advised motorists to “exercise caution and avoid roads that still have standing water,” Storyful reported.