SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — Top thrill seekers have a new way to cool down this summer, with a brand new ride opening up at a Tennessee waterpark.

The Soaky Mountain Waterpark has opened The Edge, which they’re calling a “first-of-its-kind water coaster” taking dueling innertube riders through drops, color-filled tunnels and a big, g-force finale.

“[The Edge] will be perched on the edge of our waterpark, and span two football fields in length,” GM Dave Andrews said in a statement last fall. “It’s fusing together WhiteWater’s Master Blaster water coaster with their iconic Boomerango. But, we are not adding just one slide, we are doubling it for a dueling thrill.”

Watch a video of the new water slide-on-steroids right here.

The park, located in Sevierville, is about an eight hour drive from Cleveland, with tickets starting at $48 for a day pass.

Find out more about the park right here.