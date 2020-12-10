Live video: First night of Hanukkah marked with Cleveland menorah lighting

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Downtown Chabad will light a public menorah for the first night of Hanukkah Thursday evening in Cleveland.

In year’s past, the center has participated in a menorah lighting at Public Square, but because of coronavirus restriction, the event has shifted to a live stream.

“The menorah serves as a symbol of light and hope for us today amidst the darkness of the pandemic, as it did for generations before us,” said Rabbi Yossi Freedman, in a news release.

“The flames of the menorah shine out into the night, reminding us that even when confronted with much darkness, a tiny light can dispel it all. Another act of goodness and kindness, another act of light, can make all the difference.”

