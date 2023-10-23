BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks‘ newest trail is now open.

My Mountain Trail in Brecksville Reservation, 9000 Chippewa Road, offers a 2-mile trail with a natural surface and seven crossing structures, a 300-foot boardwalk and a scenic overlook, according to a news release.

The trail is part of the Buckeye Trail and connects to the reservation’s Oak Grove and Plateau picnic areas.

It was built “entirely in-house,” with “generous donor support,” reads the release.

See the sights in the player above.