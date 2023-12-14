CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians are in the middle of replacing the green seats at Progressive Field with new blue seats.

The new blue seats have been in the works for more than a year now. But we’re now getting a glimpse on what the new shade of seats looks like inside of Progressive Field. SkyFOX made its way over the ballpark on Thursday.

The seat swaps are part of the two-year renovation plan at Progressive Field. The entire ballpark will have new blue seats completed by Opening Day in 2025.

The first wave of renovations will replace more than 9,000 seats. Most of the seats the club took out were broken or beyond repair.

The remaining set of seats were scrapped or are being used throughout the ballpark to replace broken seats until the rest of the new blue seats come in over the next year-and-a-half.

So how can fans get their hands on one of the old green seats once they’re replaced? The Guardians haven’t made a decision on that.

They still have a year-and-a-half before the rest of the seats are removed, so they’ll have enough time to figure out what to do with the remaining about 30,000 seats.

The classic dark green seats have been there for 29 years, back when ballpark was called Jacobs Field. Plastic stadium seats have a lifespan of 25 years to 30 years, so they were due to come out.