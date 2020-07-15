First Look: Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck interior photos

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — Lordstown Motors has released interior photos of the its 2021 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck.

The truck, which costs $52,500 before tax credits, was introduced to the public last month, when Vice President Mike Pence visited the former General Motors plant in Lordstown (as seen in the video above) that is now used by Lordstown Motors.

The company says that the California-based Hydra Design Labs has helped with the truck’s design and prototyping. Check out the interior shots below:

Truck lovers can currently preorder the vehicle, which is set to arrive next summer.

Last month, the motor company said it plans to hire hundreds of people to build and assemble the trucks.

Check out exterior photos of the new vehicle below:

Find the truck’s full specs right here.

