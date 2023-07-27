CLEVELAND (WJW) – Plans to reimagine and develop Cleveland’s “North Coast” were announced Thursday afternoon at the Great Lakes Science Center.

Mayor Justin Bibb and other project leaders held a special panel event with an audience where they shared the new vision that was designed with significant input from residents.

The mayor said they made a point to make sure the plans weren’t drawn up in a boardroom.

“It was really centered in barbershops, salons, churches, grocery stores to really make sure this vision will create the people’s lakefront for the next generation,” said Bibb.

The North Coast Master Plan includes many exciting developments, centered around Cleveland Browns Stadium and the proposed land bridge connecting Mall C, over the Shoreway to the lake.

According to the plans, there will be an amphitheater, sports courts, beach access, fishing pier, kayak access, retail/cafes and much more.

Courtesy of James Corner Field Operations

“An environment that’s inclusive and welcoming, that provides opportunity for economic growth and development, but also promotes sustainability, access to nature recreation as well as integration of history and art,” said Lisa Switkin, James Corner Field Operations architect.

Some other designated areas will include a sun deck, cookout grove, wetlands and lake ledges.

The idea is to not only connect one side of the city to the lake, but they say to unite both the east and west sides of town in a way that is truly Cleveland.

One unique idea includes “distinctive porches” on the lakefront where people can watch the sunset during the summer months or light a campfire when it’s chilly.

“That’s probably my favorite part,” said Lamia Jefferson with Cleveland Development Advisors. “I know when I was little I was sitting on my grandma’s porch all the time, and so to be able to do that at the lake is going to be amazing.”

The city is still wanting insight from residents before finalizing the master plan of how to reimagine the lakefront.

Donald Young, who represents the Greater Cleveland Boating Association, attended the presentation and said he really likes it so far, but he hopes they consider boaters also.

“Having the beach and fishing pier out there inside the break wall may be setting up for a possible disaster,” said Young.

He said places to dock would also be beneficial for boaters and allow people another access point to the area.

“This lake has so much potential,” he said. “It’ll bring everyone back together.”

City leaders and project managers are encouraging people to check out the website and preliminary master plan so they can submit feedback over the coming months at clevelandnorthcoast.com, because they say the North Coast really is for everyone.

“Nature, green spaces, community celebrations, festivals and events and opportunities for affordable dining and shopping,” said Switkin.

“Buckle up and stay tuned. This is just the first part of a long, long journey,” Mayor Bibb added. “That represents the best of our city.”

The exact cost of the proposed plan is unknown at this time, but it could be between $254 million and $329 million.

Specific sources of funding are also unknown, according to the city, but they may come from a combination of city investment, private partnerships and grants from state or federal transportation agencies.