GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks released conceptual photos Thursday of plans for a major renovation project at Garfield Park Reservation.

The restoration will update the park’s historic pond, surrounding streams and wetlands, new trails and a new education and recreation program facility.

The park is nearly 130 years old.

It became a public park in 1894.

Courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks

“Garfield Park Reservation has been one of our gems of the Emerald Necklace for over 35 years, however, the park’s history goes back much further,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “Thanks to generous supporters and project partners, this restoration project will revive the park’s historic past while creating a healthier and more engaging community asset for generations to come.”

Two separate $1 million donations from Ohio CAT and the Brown and Kunze Foundation, along with several other family foundations and individuals, and support from Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s (NEORSD) Stormwater Management Reimbursement Fund and Ohio EPA are making the project possible.

The restoration of the two-acre pond will include fishing docks, overlooks, and a new surrounding accessible trail network.

A new education and recreation program facility will offer water-related try-it sports such as paddleboarding and fishing.

Construction on the estimated $6 million restoration project will be completed in a phased approach beginning with pond and stream restoration.

The project is expected to be complete by summer 2024.