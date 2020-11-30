First Lady Melania Trump unveils holiday decorations at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — First Lady Melania Trump has unveiled this year’s holiday decorations at the White House.

In a video shared to Facebook, she wrote: “During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas“

She also shared a series of photos.

One room is lined with several Christmas trees decorated in red. Trees in another room are silver, gold and white. There is a wreath and other ornaments representing her “Be Best” anti-bullying initiative. There’s even a miniature model of the White House incorporated into the decor.

On Nov. 28, Melania Trump shared a thank you post to workers and volunteers who helped to decorate the White House.

She wrote: “This weekend, volunteers from all across America have come to decorate the @WhiteHouse for the holiday season. Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People’s House! #WHChristmas“

