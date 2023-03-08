**Related Video Above: Watch as bears take over an Ashtabula backyard.**

(WJW) — You know spring is just around the corner with the first bear emerging from hibernation at Yellowstone National Park this year.

Using a tracking device, a park wildlife biologist reportedly spotted a grizzly bear checking out the remains of a bison near the central-eastern section of Yellowstone. The bear is believed to be between 300-350 pounds, but is most likely hungry, leading park officials to warn visitors of its presence.

“Spring visitors skiing, snowshoeing, or hiking in Yellowstone National Park are reminded to carry bear spray and be especially alert for bears near carcasses and areas with early spring green-up,” park biologist Kerry Gunther said in a statement. “These are the first foods sought out by grizzlies after emerging from hibernations.”

In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is a grizzly bear just north of the National Elk Refuge in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo. Grizzly bears are slowly expanding the turf they roam in the northern Rocky Mountains but scientists say they need continued protections, They have also concluded that no other areas of the country would be suitable for the fearsome animals. (Joe Lieb/USFWS via AP)

Those who are headed to the park are warned to not approach any bears they may see and to also keep all food stored in bear-proof bins. (See more on bear safety right here.)

The first bear out of hibernation at the park last year also was seen on March 7.