(WJW) – Taco Bell is testing new frozen drinks on the menu.

The fast-food giant is introducing shakes and its first-ever frozen coffee, according to a press release.

The Coffee Chiller is an iced coffee with cold foam in flavors Mexican Chocolate, Caramel Churro and Spiced Vanilla.

Courtesy: Food Beast

The Churro Chiller is a sweet shake topped with cold foam and churro crumbles. Its flavor options are Sweet Vanilla, Wild Strawberry, Dulce de Leche Coffee and Mexican Chocolate.

“We’re always pushing the boundaries to deliver bold and craveable Mexican-inspired flavors our fans have come to expect from us and these frozen drinks showcase how far our innovation goes,” said Taco Bell U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. “We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next, and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item.”

The new drinks start at $4.19.