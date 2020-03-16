First coronavirus case confirmed in Geauga County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- Geauga Public Health has announced its first reported COVID-19 case in the county.

In a press release, officials urge all residents to adhere to the governor's orders and to expand upon them voluntarily when possible.

The release states that "models suggest there are more people in Geauga County who are already infected and contagious but who are experiencing such mild symptoms that they have not sought medical care and have not been tested. Planning is currently underway to increase access to testing."

It went on to say:

"Second, the number of confirmed cases will increase moving forward. We are on the front end of this public health threat and should expect our routines to change significantly in the months to come.

Third, because there is no vaccine, the only strategies we have at hand to address the pandemic depend on everyone changing their normal behaviors such as practicing social distancing. These strategies are most effective when they are applied preemptively."

On Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 37 confirmed cases throughout the state.

An additional 361 cases are under investigation. Locations and cases included:

Belmont - 2

Butler - 6

Cuyahoga - 14

Franklin - 3

Lorain - 2

Lucas - 1

Medina - 1

Stark - 3

Summit - 2

Trumbull - 2

Tuscarawas - 1

Governor Mike DeWine Sunday announced that all bars and restaurants had to close by 9 p.m. on Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak. Delivery and carry out will still be allowed.

All Ohio K-12 schools will be on an extended spring break, beginning Monday and lasting until April 3. Many Ohio colleges are closing university housing and moving to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester as concern over the coronavirus rises.

Meanwhile, worship services and recreational and entertainment events across Northeast Ohio have also been canceled or postponed.

