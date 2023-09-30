**Related Video Above: See a previous report regarding the shooting.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man has been charged with aggravated murder, and Cleveland police have also arrested a juvenile suspect for the shooting death of a 3-year-old child.

Juan Davis has been locked up in jail, and he now faces the murder charge in Cleveland Municipal Court. The complain, filed Saturday afternoon says Diaz “in company with other persons, did by means of a deadly weapon, cause the death…”

The complaint also refers to “multiple shots.”

Police arrested the juvenile suspect on Saturday after conducting a search warrant.

No charges have been filed against a woman who’d also been arrested hours after the shooting.

It happened in the 3500 block of West 66th Street.

Thursday afternoon, police say a drive-by shooting injured an adult and killed the child who’d been sitting in a car seat in a vehicle. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy was inside the car with his mother and 11-month-old brother, and a 31-year-old man was outside the car having a conversation when shots rang out.

According to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner, 3-year-old Luis A. Diaz was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

We’ve also learned police arrested another man on a weapons charge. Officers found him with a gun as they investigated where the vehicle belonging to the suspects had been found.